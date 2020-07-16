Pauline Millard Wood, age 86, went to see our Lord on Monday July 13th, 2020. Pauline was born in Ohio and moved to Englewood, Florida to take care of her parents that were ill. She was the only child of George T Millard and Maude Russell Millard and the loving wife and homemaker of William, Woody, Wood also from Ohio. After her parents passed she and her husband moved to the beautiful mountains in North Carolina where she lived until she could no longer stay by herself and moved to Lecanto, Florida to be closer to her Daughters and their families.

Pauline leaves behind 2 daughters, Karen S Carnes and her fiance, Douglas Rebeor of Homosassa, Fl. along with Cindy Lee Grimsley of Lecanto and fiance Keith Marshall of Pierson, Fl. She leaves 11 cherished Grandchildren Kathy Hall and Husband Steven, David McMillan and wife Susie, Travis Robbins and wife Jackie, Tonya Grimsley and Fiance Jose Alejo, Traci Grimsley and Robert Rebeor and wife Sandra. Pauline had 13 Great Grandchildren who will miss her as well as all her North Carolina family and friends. She was a member of the Ela Baptist Church in Ela, North Carolina.

Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Superior Residences at Lecanto, Lecanto, Florida and The Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida for making her last days on this earth very comfortable for her. She will be cremated and will join the ashes of her husband, Woody, in the area of her North Carolina home.

