The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Pearl A Huber , age 91, of Citrus Springs, Florida, will be held 6:30 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. She died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Citrus Springs. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Thursday, at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019