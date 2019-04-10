Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Pearl A. Huber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mrs. Pearl A. Huber Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Pearl A Huber , age 91, of Citrus Springs, Florida, will be held 6:30 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. She died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Citrus Springs. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Thursday, at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now