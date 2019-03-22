Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Peggy J. Close Obituary
Peggy Joyce Close, age 71, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A funeral service has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Randall Robinson of the Everyday Church of Belleview, FL officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will take place at 12:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
