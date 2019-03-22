|
|
Peggy Joyce Close, age 71, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A funeral service has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Randall Robinson of the Everyday Church of Belleview, FL officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will take place at 12:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019