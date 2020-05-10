|
|
Peggy Kahler, 60 of Punta Gorda, FL formerly of Citrus County, FL passed away April 29, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born January 16, 1960 in Naples, FL and was a retired Medical Professional, serving for over 40 years throughout Florida. Peggy was a deeply spiritual person who devoted her life to family, the water and the land.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Kahler, sister Martha Hunter and Ricky Davis. She is survived by her son Josh Davila and wife Christine, her daughter Kari Davila and companion Jamie Williams, her brother-in-law Rudy Grant, her grandson Xavier Rojas, many other family and friends and her beloved animals Dixie Doo and Hairy Butt.
Services to be announced at a later date by family. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020