Peggye "Jean" Weissmuller, 85, of Inverness, FL passed away July 14, 2019 at her residence in Inverness. She was born in Dennis, MS on December 9, 1933 to the late John Evin and Edith Irene (McAnnaly) Virden. Jean was a homemaker, and arrived in this area in 1984, coming from New Jersey. She attended 1ST United Methodist Church in Inverness, which she helped build. In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing and always enjoyed socializing. Jean had a close relationship with her sister, Dorothy Gilbert, who took special care of her towards the end.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Adam P. Weissmuller in 2011, and her brothers, Jack, John, and Carl Virden. Jean is survived by her 3 sons, Johnny Weissmuller and his wife Lynda of San Antonio, TX, Kurt Weissmuller and his wife Diane of Houston, TX, and Philip Settles and his wife Cindy of Williamsburg, Michigan; her sister Dorothy Gilbert of Inverness; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Jean's urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 21, 2019