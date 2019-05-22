Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter D'Elia. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Scholastica Catholic Church Lecanto , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter E. D'Elia, 80, of Hernando, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Inverness, Florida. He was born on September 17, 1938 in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Peter and Helen D'Elia.

Mr. D'Elia moved to Hernando from Hollywood, Florida in 2002. He was an active member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL. He enjoyed painting and wrote articles for the Citrus County Chronicle. He was a past President of the Hollywood, Florida Jaycees, awarded JCI Senator Lifetime Award, recognized as a Distinguished Member for participating in the construction of the Jaycee Building, a past Distinguished President of the Hollywood, Florida Kiwanis Club, Chairman of the Hollywood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation Fund, two term Distinguished President of the Central Ridge-Crystal River Kiwanis Club and two-year recipient of the "Kiwanis of the Year Award." He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Inverness, Florida and a recipient of the 2018 "Kiwanis of the Year Award." He served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce for the cities of Hollywood, Miramar-Pembroke Pines and Davie, Florida. He was a past President of the Advisory Board for both Nativity Catholic School and Madonna Academy in Hollywood, Florida. He served a three-year term as President of the Hollywood, Florida YMCA, and was co-founder of the Broward County Fair. He was a member of the Broward County Junior Achievement as well as Chairman of the initial Woodview Citrus Hills Property Association in Hernando, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Virginia D'Elia of Hernando, FL; three daughters, Virginia D'Elia Hennigar and her husband Alex of Cumming, GA, Susan D'Elia Yap and her husband Steven of Canton, GA, Christine D'Elia Ragsdale and her husband Adam of Denver, CO; two brothers, William D'Elia of Yonkers, NY and Roderick D'Elia of Southwest Ranches, FL; and his five grandchildren, Austin and Brooke Yap of Canton, GA, Lauren and Grant Hennigar of Cumming, GA, and Parks Ragsdale of Denver, CO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL. Father Jojo Tejada will preside.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions may be made to: Inverness Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 2103, Inverness, FL 34451.

