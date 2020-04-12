Send Flowers Obituary



Peter lived his life differently than most and he expressed his values in many ways. He woke up early in the mornings and worked late in the evenings in order to provide financially. He built, with his own hands, a home to give a safer life for his family and a better upbringing for his children.

Each day he would encourage his children in the importance of academics and moral integrity. He would impart wisdom through conversation and by example - where most people would choose the easy path, he would choose the right path. He stood by his word. He was well-respected and a role model.

He planned a stable

future for him and his wife. He also encouraged living life in the moment rather than waiting. He had the ability to make things fun, creating and fixing old things that most people would just buy replacements for.

The married life both he and his wife shared is something you only see in a movie. They were high school sweethearts that got married and had a wonderful, dedicated life together. Strength, love and devotion. Peter lived his life for his family.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Julia; and brother, Charles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; his sons, Peter (Carol) and Matthew (Kwan); and daughter, Danielle (Joe); grandchildren, Aiden, Abigail, Micah and Malana; sisters, Carol and Paula; and brother-in-law William.

Deepest gratitude to all the staff at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab Center and VITAS Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Heinz Funeral Home.

Sign the guest book at

Peter E. Muschter, 67, of Inverness, Florida, formerly of Eastport, New York, died April 2, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1952 to Peter and Julia (Kochersberger) Muschter.Peter lived his life differently than most and he expressed his values in many ways. He woke up early in the mornings and worked late in the evenings in order to provide financially. He built, with his own hands, a home to give a safer life for his family and a better upbringing for his children.Each day he would encourage his children in the importance of academics and moral integrity. He would impart wisdom through conversation and by example - where most people would choose the easy path, he would choose the right path. He stood by his word. He was well-respected and a role model.He planned a stablefuture for him and his wife. He also encouraged living life in the moment rather than waiting. He had the ability to make things fun, creating and fixing old things that most people would just buy replacements for.The married life both he and his wife shared is something you only see in a movie. They were high school sweethearts that got married and had a wonderful, dedicated life together. Strength, love and devotion. Peter lived his life for his family.Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Julia; and brother, Charles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; his sons, Peter (Carol) and Matthew (Kwan); and daughter, Danielle (Joe); grandchildren, Aiden, Abigail, Micah and Malana; sisters, Carol and Paula; and brother-in-law William.Deepest gratitude to all the staff at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab Center and VITAS Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Heinz Funeral Home.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close