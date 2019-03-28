Peter G. Richter, age 84 of Homosassa, Florida, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home. He was born February 19, 1935 in Boston, MA, son of Hibbard and Katherine (Farrah) Richter. Pete was a US Army veteran serving during the Korea war. Pete earned his master's degree and was a teacher in Massachusetts who loved nothing more than seeing the light of understanding spark in his student's eyes.

After spending many years on Cape Cod, he and his wife Barbara moved to Homosassa, Florida in 2006. Pete enjoyed gardening, photography, kayaking, traveling and was also an avid reader. He was a member and Past Master of both the Beth-Horon Masonic Lodge in Brookline, MA and Social Harmony Lodge in Wareham, MA., a Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Nantucket 31st district, a Past Junior Grand Steward Grand Lodge, Boston, MA and a member of Floral City Masonic Lodge #133, Floral City, FL. Mr. Richter attended St Andrews Church in Spring Hill, FL.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Barbara. Survivors include daughters, Andrea and Cheryl, and his cat Radar of Homosassa, FL. Friends who wish may send memorial donations to Precious Paws in Floral City, Fl. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019