Peter Holmes-Ray born on April 8, 1938 in Knoxville Tennessee to King Peter Ray (father) and Frances Holmes (mother), went home to be with his Lord on October 17, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Janice White Holmes-Ray; son Calvin R. (Vanessa) Holmes-Ray, daughter Barbara H. (Carl) Petteway; and grandchildren: Sydnie, Hailey, Turner, Emma, Anna, and Jennifer.
Peter retired as "Senior Resident" from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at CR-3 (from June 1988 – January 1994).
A Service of Remembrance and Life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Crystal River United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
