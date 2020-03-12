Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip D. Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



It is with great sadness that the family of Philip D. Martin announce his passing at Tampa General Hospital on 2/24/2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Philip was born in New York City, New York, on November 1, 1950. He moved to Inverness, FL in 1973. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara, of 49 years. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 3 children: Philip, Deborah, and Brian, as well as his beloved grandchildren. The grandchildren all loved their "POP". He was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the Air Force and Army, retiring with 24 years of military service. He also worked and retired from the telephone industry after 25 years. A fun loving and unique personality that family and friends will remember, all with their special stories and experiences.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020

