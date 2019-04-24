Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip F. Spooner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Phillip Frederick Spooner, age 59, of Saint Augustine, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Sullivan officiating. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Haven Hospice, 44200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. He was born November 13, 1959 in Inverness, FL, son of Joshua and Kathryn (Blasko) Spooner. He was the grandson of Citrus County Pioneers Fred and Annie Spooner, and Phillip and Rose Blasko. He died April 20, 2019 in Gainesville. He worked as a Meat Cutter for Publix, and he was a Protestant by faith. Mr. Spooner enjoyed the ocean, spending his time fishing, and walking on the beach.Mr. Spooner was preceded in death by parents, as well as brother, Joshua Spooner, Jr.; and nephew, Brian Zemanik. Survivors include wife, Lada Ustavich of Saint Augustine, FL, sister, Carolyn Zemanik of Hernando, FL, sister, Cindy McKenzie of Tarpon Springs, FL, and niece, Brandi Spooner of Tennessee. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019

