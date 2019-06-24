Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Natures Resort Club house Send Flowers Obituary

It is with such sorrow that we lost our Phillip Preston on June 1st, 2019. While visiting family in Arizona our Lord Jesus Christ gave Phillip eternal life. Phillip was born in Tecumseh Michigan March 16, 1969, to Mary Preston and Dallas McCrady.

Phillip was a concrete finisher most of his adult life while living in Florida and Arizona.

Phillip liked to hang out with family and have fun outdoors, he loved to go to the local Flee markets and spend time with his brother and sons and take his little dog Eddie.

He is preceded by death, his mother Mary Preston, father Dallas McCrady, grandmother Della Manley, and brothers Dallas McCrady JR, Wayne McCrady, and Scott McCrady.

He is survived by his wife Rachel Preston sons Trenton Preston, Calob Thompsom, and Cody Markbury of USN, also survived by his twin brother Aaron Preston and his wife Heather their son Max of Homosassa Springs, and Steve and Robin Vogal of Phoinix Arizona.

We are inviting any one who knew Phillip to Join us for a Celebration of Life at Natures Resort Club house on June 29th From 1 to 3 pm.

To remember Phillip we ask if you could wear his favorite color PURPLE and bring your best stories and memories. It is with such sorrow that we lost our Phillip Preston on June 1st, 2019. While visiting family in Arizona our Lord Jesus Christ gave Phillip eternal life. Phillip was born in Tecumseh Michigan March 16, 1969, to Mary Preston and Dallas McCrady.Phillip was a concrete finisher most of his adult life while living in Florida and Arizona.Phillip liked to hang out with family and have fun outdoors, he loved to go to the local Flee markets and spend time with his brother and sons and take his little dog Eddie.He is preceded by death, his mother Mary Preston, father Dallas McCrady, grandmother Della Manley, and brothers Dallas McCrady JR, Wayne McCrady, and Scott McCrady.He is survived by his wife Rachel Preston sons Trenton Preston, Calob Thompsom, and Cody Markbury of USN, also survived by his twin brother Aaron Preston and his wife Heather their son Max of Homosassa Springs, and Steve and Robin Vogal of Phoinix Arizona.We are inviting any one who knew Phillip to Join us for a Celebration of Life at Natures Resort Club house on June 29th From 1 to 3 pm.To remember Phillip we ask if you could wear his favorite color PURPLE and bring your best stories and memories. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close