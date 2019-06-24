It is with such sorrow that we lost our Phillip Preston on June 1st, 2019. While visiting family in Arizona our Lord Jesus Christ gave Phillip eternal life. Phillip was born in Tecumseh Michigan March 16, 1969, to Mary Preston and Dallas McCrady.
Phillip was a concrete finisher most of his adult life while living in Florida and Arizona.
Phillip liked to hang out with family and have fun outdoors, he loved to go to the local Flee markets and spend time with his brother and sons and take his little dog Eddie.
He is preceded by death, his mother Mary Preston, father Dallas McCrady, grandmother Della Manley, and brothers Dallas McCrady JR, Wayne McCrady, and Scott McCrady.
He is survived by his wife Rachel Preston sons Trenton Preston, Calob Thompsom, and Cody Markbury of USN, also survived by his twin brother Aaron Preston and his wife Heather their son Max of Homosassa Springs, and Steve and Robin Vogal of Phoinix Arizona.
We are inviting any one who knew Phillip to Join us for a Celebration of Life at Natures Resort Club house on June 29th From 1 to 3 pm.
To remember Phillip we ask if you could wear his favorite color PURPLE and bring your best stories and memories.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 24, 2019