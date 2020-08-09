1/1
Phillip Samuel Meyer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Samuel Meyer, 71, of Beverly Hills, FL, died on July 6, 2020. Phillip was born on January 2, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Media and Havertown, PA. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and earned dual bachelor's degrees in engineering and business.
Phil enjoyed working on cars, doing projects around the house, and going out dancin' and listening to live music with his friends.
His friends shared, "Phil enjoyed life to the fullest. Whenever he had a chance, he was seen with his friends dancing to his favorite songs. He attended many different dances in Citrus County and the Villages. He loved working on his car and sharing his knowledge about vehicles. He enjoyed retirement and living in FL. He never missed a beat in life nor on the dance floor. He will be missed, loved, and remembered by all his friends."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Meyer and Gertrude Meyer (nee Berlin). He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Meyer, nieces, Dara Paoletti and Justine Paoletti, and many wonderful friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved