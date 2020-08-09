Phillip Samuel Meyer, 71, of Beverly Hills, FL, died on July 6, 2020. Phillip was born on January 2, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Media and Havertown, PA. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and earned dual bachelor's degrees in engineering and business.

Phil enjoyed working on cars, doing projects around the house, and going out dancin' and listening to live music with his friends.

His friends shared, "Phil enjoyed life to the fullest. Whenever he had a chance, he was seen with his friends dancing to his favorite songs. He attended many different dances in Citrus County and the Villages. He loved working on his car and sharing his knowledge about vehicles. He enjoyed retirement and living in FL. He never missed a beat in life nor on the dance floor. He will be missed, loved, and remembered by all his friends."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Meyer and Gertrude Meyer (nee Berlin). He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Meyer, nieces, Dara Paoletti and Justine Paoletti, and many wonderful friends.

