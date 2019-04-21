Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church
Lecanto, FL
Phoebe F. Emmons, age 92, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 following a period of declining health. Phoebe was born to Henry and Annie Mae Franklin in Monroe, VA on July 17, 1926. In 1947, she married Hugh B. Emmons of Washington, D.C., and they shared 41 years together until his passing in 1989.
Phoebe and Hugh moved from Virginia to Florida and settled on Key Biscayne in 1954, where they raised their sons Brad (also known as Hugh) and his brother Bill. They were members of Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church, and Phoebe was also active in the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary.
Phoebe joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and became a Registered Nurse in 1947. Later in her career she returned to college and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Barry University in 1986. During her 54 years in nursing Phoebe worked at several hospitals and medical facilities, including 17 years with South Florida Blood Service in Miami, where she was manager of donor services.
In 2013 Phoebe relocated to Inverness, FL when her son Hugh and his wife Kitty moved to Citrus County. She was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto and the American Legion Auxiliary in Inverness. Phoebe enjoyed Bible studies, spending time with her family and playing board games with friends. She was also an avid fan of professional sports, particularly football and basketball.
Phoebe is survived by her sons Hugh Emmons, Jr. (Brad) and his wife Kitty of Floral City, FL; Bill Emmons and his wife Cris of Houston, TX; her sister Jenny and brother-in-law Charles Zuckerman of Winchester, VA, and three grandchildren and four great grandchildren in Alabama and Texas. Phoebe was predeceased by her brother Bill Franklin and her sisters Emily Green, Gerry Seeds and Billie Tubbs.
A memorial service will be held at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto on Saturday May 4 at 11:00am. Interment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL will take place at a later date. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Salvation Army of Citrus County (salvationarmyflorida.org/citrus) and ITEC (www.itecusa.org).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
