Phyllis Y. Arnold-Reich, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Dunnellon, FL on Oct. 30, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Phyllis (affectionately known as "Mike"), was born April 1, 1931 in Lancaster, NY to the late Frederick & Mildred Yeska. She received her Master's Degree in Physical Education from SUNY Brockport. She taught for several years before pursuing a 30 plus year career in the traveling industry. Phyllis was preceded in death by her late husband, Rodney Arnold.
She is survived by her husband Chauncey Reich and daughters Cheryl Arnold of Conesus, NY and Karen Palmer (John) of Englewood, FL, 4 stepsons Timothy, William, Jeffrey and David Reich, all of VA and a foreign exchange student "daughter" Barbara Cornejo of Chile. Mike loved her gardening (Rainbow Springs Garden Club) and singing with various choirs, community and church in both FL and NY. We wish to express our great appreciation to all our caretakers of Home Instead, especially Ruby who faithfully and lovingly tended to her for more than 1 1/2 years. Our further gratitude goes out to Hospice of Marion County, especially our RN Pat. God Bless you all!
Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, with burial at a later date in Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019