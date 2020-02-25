|
|
Phyllis Jean Ellis, 82, of Hernando, FL went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Phyllis was born January 31, 1938 in Cortland, NY to the late Charles and Esther (Nye) Roberts. On September 18, 1955, she married her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Ellis. After relocating from New York to St. Petersburg, FL, Phyllis and Robert made Citrus County their home for over 50 years. Phyllis and Robert owned Rob's Masonry and she also worked as a bus driver for Citrus County Schools for 6 years. Phyllis was Baptist by faith, enjoyed listening to music, her favorite band 24 Karat Gold but nothing made her happier than spending time with her large and loving family.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband Robert as well as her loving children: Richard (Heather) Ellis, Kathy (Bucky) Teepell, Ann (Brent) Fults and Randy (Karen) Ellis, her cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Jenny, Tonya, Connie, Krystle, Robbie, Ryan and Brandy and her 15 great grandchildren.
A gathering and Sharing of Remembrance for family and friends will be Friday February 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020