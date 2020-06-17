Phyllis Mills
Phyllis J. Mills, 93, of Chasshaowitzka, FL passed away June 4, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. She was born in Miami, IN on October 31, 1926 to Allie and Lois Glassburn.
She attended the 1st Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka and was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edwin W. Mills, her daughter Terry Lynn Mills, brother James Glassburn and sister Norma Miller.
Phyllis is survived by her children Donna South of Lawton, OK, Faith Winningham of Chasshaowitzka, FL, Kathy Elliott of IN, Renee Lett of Rochester, IN, Mary Turnpaugh of Macy, IN, Don Mills of Rochester, IN, Ed Mills of Homosassa, FL and Lisa Bryant of Macy, IN; sister Carol Bond of Frankfort, IN and numerous grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and extended family.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
