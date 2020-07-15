Phyllis H. Panczel, 92 of Seminole, FL formerly of Crystal River, FL passed away June 19, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL.
She was born March 17, 1928 in Cleveland, OH and came to Crystal River, FL 37 years ago from North Royalton, OH. She retired from the public school system after many years as a teacher's aide.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, traveling and crafts, she was a member of the Seven Rivers Golf and Country Club and the Crystal River United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Panczel, her grandson Jonathon McCourt and her son-in-law Wil Mick. She is survived by her daughters Cindy McCourt and her husband Doyle and Michele Mick, grandchildren Brian McCourt and his wife Myra, Christopher McCourt and his wife Natalya, seven great grandchildren and nephew James Bannerman.
A committal service and inurnment will take place at 12:30 PM on July 19th at the Crystal River United Methodist Church Garden of Peace. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL assisted the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.