1/1
Phyllis Panczel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis H. Panczel, 92 of Seminole, FL formerly of Crystal River, FL passed away June 19, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL.
She was born March 17, 1928 in Cleveland, OH and came to Crystal River, FL 37 years ago from North Royalton, OH. She retired from the public school system after many years as a teacher's aide.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, traveling and crafts, she was a member of the Seven Rivers Golf and Country Club and the Crystal River United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Panczel, her grandson Jonathon McCourt and her son-in-law Wil Mick. She is survived by her daughters Cindy McCourt and her husband Doyle and Michele Mick, grandchildren Brian McCourt and his wife Myra, Christopher McCourt and his wife Natalya, seven great grandchildren and nephew James Bannerman.
A committal service and inurnment will take place at 12:30 PM on July 19th at the Crystal River United Methodist Church Garden of Peace. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL assisted the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Committal
12:30 PM
Crystal River United Methodist Church Garden of Peace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved