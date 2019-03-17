Pierre L. LaVallee, 90, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 at Boynton Beach Rehabilitation Center, Boynton Beach, FL. A native of New Bedford, MA, he was born April 16, 1928 to Louis and Hilda (Hesketh) LaVallee. Pierre served his country honorably and proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and the Japanese Occupation. He retired from New England Telephone Company after 31 years of service and moved from Contoocook, NH to Crystal River, Florida in 1984, then resided in Sugarmill Woods in Homosassa beginning in 1996. Mr. LaVallee was a member of Sugarmill Woods Golf and Country Club and Past Commander of the Crystal River Power Squadron.

In addition to his parents, Pierre was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sylvia W. LaVallee, on October 4, 2014 and his sister, Joan Richards. He is survived by his three sons: Peter LaVallee and his wife Lynn of Mattapoisett, MA; Paul LaVallee and James LaVallee, both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and daughter Patricia LaValle of Boynton Beach, FL; stepchildren James Rice, Millbury, MA; Laurie Kimball, Hopkinton, NH and Nathan Rice, Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren Lauren LaVallee Hart of Little Compton, RI; Rachel LaVallee of Austin, TX and Timothy and Michael LaVallee, both of Fort Lauderdale, FL; stepgrandchildren Kyle and Nicole Kimball, Hopkinton, NH; four nephews and one niece.

A celebration of Pierre's life will be held on Tues., March 26, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11:30 A.M. www.wilderfuneral.com Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary