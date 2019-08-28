Portia Noland Guinn
We're saddened to announce that Portia unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed!
She is survived by her son Jason Guinn and her daughter Christina Guinn; her sister Patricia Jackson (Frank), and her brothers Michael Noland (Beth) and Dale Noland. She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Beatrice Noland.
She is also blessed with and survived by her six grandchildren Hannah, Blake, Jayden, Cyril, Justin, and Austin, as well as her four nephews David, Reed, Jake, and Josh. Her family and the entire community have suffered a great loss losing such an amazing woman!
We welcome anyone who would like to attend her service. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 5–6:30 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, with a memorial service beginning at 6:30.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019