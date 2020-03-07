Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Charlene (Foley) Westfall. View Sign Service Information Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton 1507 N Walker St. Princeton , WV 24740 (304)-425-2282 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton 1507 N Walker St. Princeton , WV 24740 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton 1507 N Walker St. Princeton , WV 24740 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

R. Charlene Foley Westfall, 81, of Lecanto, FL died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. Born November 2, 1938 in Pinoak, WV she was the daughter of the late Larlyn Earl Foley and Retha Beatrice Heaton Foley. Charlene was a graduate of Matoaka High School. She was a retired Financial Planner for HEW Federal Credit Union in Washington, DC with twenty years service. Following her husband's retirement, she then moved to Boyer, WV in 1982 working as a housekeeping manager at Snowshoe Resort from 1982–1987. Charlene moved to Lecanto, FL in 1987 where she worked at Amsouth Bank in Hollywood Hills, FL and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Foley Smith, and three brothers, Bobby Ray Foley, Larlyn Wayne Foley and Teace Foley. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James Calvin Westfall of Lecanto, FL; one son, Bradley T. Westfall and wife Jacque of Stuart, FL; stepchildren, Deborah Kinert and husband Tom of Chapel Hill, NC and James C. Westfall, Jr. and wife Laurie of Myersville, MD; seven grandchildren, Jordyn Ray Westfall Orbison and husband Ryan, Shea E. Westfall, Brenna R. Westfall, Danielle Kinert, Max Kinert, James H. Westfall, and Melissa Westfall; and first great grandson on the way by Jordyn; one brother, David I. Foley and wife Sandy of Lashmeet, WV; and two sisters, Trina Foley Ratcliff and husband Mike of Rock, WV and Glenna Foley Bendit of Lashmeet, WV.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Charlene will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, WV with Pastors Joe and Kathy Hupchuck officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Beckley, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton from 12:00 Noon to the Service hour on Sunday. Online condolences may be made by visiting R. Charlene Foley Westfall, 81, of Lecanto, FL died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. Born November 2, 1938 in Pinoak, WV she was the daughter of the late Larlyn Earl Foley and Retha Beatrice Heaton Foley. Charlene was a graduate of Matoaka High School. She was a retired Financial Planner for HEW Federal Credit Union in Washington, DC with twenty years service. Following her husband's retirement, she then moved to Boyer, WV in 1982 working as a housekeeping manager at Snowshoe Resort from 1982–1987. Charlene moved to Lecanto, FL in 1987 where she worked at Amsouth Bank in Hollywood Hills, FL and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Foley Smith, and three brothers, Bobby Ray Foley, Larlyn Wayne Foley and Teace Foley. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James Calvin Westfall of Lecanto, FL; one son, Bradley T. Westfall and wife Jacque of Stuart, FL; stepchildren, Deborah Kinert and husband Tom of Chapel Hill, NC and James C. Westfall, Jr. and wife Laurie of Myersville, MD; seven grandchildren, Jordyn Ray Westfall Orbison and husband Ryan, Shea E. Westfall, Brenna R. Westfall, Danielle Kinert, Max Kinert, James H. Westfall, and Melissa Westfall; and first great grandson on the way by Jordyn; one brother, David I. Foley and wife Sandy of Lashmeet, WV; and two sisters, Trina Foley Ratcliff and husband Mike of Rock, WV and Glenna Foley Bendit of Lashmeet, WV.Funeral services to celebrate the life of Charlene will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, WV with Pastors Joe and Kathy Hupchuck officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Beckley, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton from 12:00 Noon to the Service hour on Sunday. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton is serving the Westfall family. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close