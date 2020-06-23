Ralph Erickson

Ralph L. Erickson, 97, of Homosassa, FL, passed away Friday, June 12, in Lecanto, Florida under the tender care of his special Angel, Crystal Owens and VITAS hospice.
Ralph Leroy Erickson was born to Axel and Alice Erickson on May 17, 1923 (Norwegian Independence Day) in Egan, S. Dakota and grew up in Flandreau, S. Dakota.
When he was three, his father loaded him onto a hay wagon and headed for the field behind a pair of horses. Suddenly, one of the horses tried to bolt. Axel jumped off the wagon between the horses and tried to calm them. He was stomped to death in front of his toddler-son. This event colored every aspect of Ralph's adulthood, having seen his father killed and then being raised by a single mother during the Depression. It was a constant reminder of the fragility of life.
At the beginning of WWII, Ralph was enrolled at Miami of Ohio, following his older brothers to college there. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army and then served in both the European and Pacific theaters, spending 1945-46 in Japan as a secretary, taking shorthand dictation and typing military documents, keeping track of supplies and the repair of military equipment.
Upon returning Stateside, he returned to Miami of Ohio, earning a B.A. in geology. Thanks to the GI Bill, he was able to pursue graduate studies in geology, earning a Masters Degree at Michigan State, and a PhD at the University of Minnesota.
After graduation, he was hired by the US Geological Survey in Denver. He enjoyed an outstanding 38-year career, internationally recognized as an expert in economic geology and geochemical exploration. In 1966 in Cortez, Nevada, his pioneering work led to the discovery of one of the major gold deposits found in the 20th century. The site has become the largest gold-producing area in the United States. He enjoyed his field projects in Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and overseas in Brazil and Inner Mongolia. In Denver he served as Chief, Branch of Exploration Research for 3 years and subsequently as Regional Geologist for the 15-state Central Region of the USGS. He was cited for his work in the Wall St. Journal, and was awarded both the Meritorious Service and the gold Distinguished Service Awards by the Interior Department for his contributions as an innovative scientist, administrative leadership, and world-renowned leader in geochemical exploration.
Upon retirement in 1989, he and his wife discovered Sugarmill Woods and were extremely happy here for the last 30 years, with so many new friends, being able to golf, fish, and to generally pursue Ralph's contagious enthusiasm for life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 older brothers, Virgil and Byron, and the mother of his children, Bette Frasure.
Cherishing the memory of this gentle, loving soul is his beloved wife of 50 years, Marjorie (Suzi) Erickson, his sons Jon Christian and Jeffrey Joel, who live in Mericourt, France, daughters Karen Erickson and Erica Erickson, both of Denver, plus step-sons Jeff Rickard (Kristine), in Carmel, Indiana, and Rich Rickard in Denver, brother-in-law David Levering, Denver, five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and many other relatives, friends, and colleagues scattered throughout the country.
In lieu of a Memorial Service, the family asks only that all who knew and loved Ralph raise a toast and a prayer to honor his memory. Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS or to the Citrus Co. Animal Shelter. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.