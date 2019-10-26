|
|
Ralph L. Firster 90, of Inverness, Florida formerly of Greenville, PA passed away in Inverness FL on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Franklin, PA October 23, 1928 to the late Frank and Marie (Wood) Firster.
Ralph Served in the US Army from 1950-1953 and was stationed in Germany. He was retired from the former Steel Car Company & Trinity Industries.
Ralph enjoyed traveling, building things, working on cars, riding motorcycles, competing in stock car racing, driving in Demolition Derbies, a tradition that has carried on through four generations. He was a true "Jack Of All Trades" who could Build or Fix just about anything.
He married Helen M. (Ralston) Firster on June 15, 1974. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2016. Survived by Four Daughters; Anna Firster of Inverness, FL, Denise Suntheimer of Greenville, PA, Holly Difrischia of Lecanto, FL, Tammi McGill and her husband, Denny, of Saegertown, PA, A Son; Lee Firster and his wife, Susan, of Beverly Hills, FL, Two Sisters; Mae Barwell of Stoneboro, PA, Elsie Boughner of Mercer, PA, And Many Grand Children and Great Grand Children.
In Addition to his Parents and Wife, he was preceded in death by Three Sons; Andrew Durstine, Frank Tate, Richard Tate, an infant Sister, Violet Firster, Two Brothers; Harvey Firster, Walter Driscoll.
A Celebration of Life will be held at; Fero Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5955 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4pm-6pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019