Ralph Luongo of Gloucester, MA, passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2020 at the age of 86.

He was born on June 28th, 1934 to Jenaro and Anne Marie (Driscoll) Luongo and grew up in Lexington, MA. Ralph served in the US Navy during the Korean War and upon returning, attended Wentworth Institute. After graduation, he went on to achieve his Master Plumber License.

For over 30 years, Ralph owned and operated a successful plumbing and heating business in both Gloucester, MA and Hillsboro, NH. After retiring from his business, he went on to become the Director of Facilities at the ConVal School District in Peterborough, NH. He also proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for 9 years in Hillsboro, NH.

While living in Gloucester, he developed many homes and properties on Cape Ann, including the Cape Ann Motor Inn which he built, owned, and operated for numerous years.

For 15 years, he served as the Post 59 Commander at the American Legion in Hillsboro and pioneered the new construction of the current facility in 1996.His goal was to increase awareness and expand services for the benefit of the veteran and local communities. In addition to his contributions to the American Legion, he was actively involved with local Amvets, VFW, Moose Lodge, and Elks organizations. Not only was Ralph a leader, but he was also considered a friend to many.

In his free time, Ralph enjoyed travelling, golf, sport fishing and hunting and became an avid Red Sox fan later in life. You could frequently find him in the company of his closest friends, Damon Murray, "Cricket" Hebert, Danny Clow, Carroll Hazen, "Beanie" Broadley, and "Dump" Land getting into mischief wherever they went.

He is survived by Jeanne Clarke, his former spouse and mother of his two children; Scott J. Luongo and his wife Lan "Mimi"; and Lisa A. Doucette and her husband James, all of Gloucester, MA. He also leaves stepchildren Michael Mooney of Hillsboro NH, Patrick Stickney of Long Island, NY and Julie Talbott of Navarre, Florida and his son-in-law, Ray Brunelle of Enfield, CT.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary Stickney and her children, James Mooney, Rosemarie Brunelle, and son-in-law, Jamie Talbott.

He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, in addition to countless friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the many Veteran organizations which Ralph was involved with.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

