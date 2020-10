Or Copy this URL to Share

Ramone "Sonny" Tompkins, 72, of Floral City, FL passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence in Floral City. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



