Randal Porter passed away June 2020, he was 72 years old. Known as Randy, he went to Florida State University in Tallahassee. He then learned to fly at Opa Locka airfield, Florida and became a pilot for Mackey International Airlines. The Porter brothers were known by all the flight attendants. Randy then went to National Airlines as a pilot, then to Pan American Airways, then to Delta Airlines. Randy was a Lion's Club member and donor. He was big-hearted, a stranger to no one, and a friend to many people wherever he lived throughout his life. Randy is survived by his wife, Sherry Porter, his son Matthew, wife Jamie and grandaughter, brother Jim and wife Robin of Georgia, sister Sue, and several nieces and nephews. Randy was loved and will be missed by all.

Memorial Services have been postponed due to coronavirus.

