Randee Bouchard

Randee Sue Bouchard, 63, of Citrus Springs , Fl, passed away Tuesday, July 28th 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on May 24, 1957, In Gary, Indiana to her mother Carol M. Green and her father Richard A Green, Sr.
Randee went into nursing school and graduated becoming a full time Registered Nurse from 1976 until her retirement in 2004. She worked on the Trauma floor most of her career as well as the ICU. Her career and passion took her from working in Chicago all the way to moving and working in Florida while raising her only son Codey M. Shinabargar as a single mother.
Randee was a very caring and strong woman and mother. She loved the beach and the tropical atmosphere Florida had to offer and would often be seen with a great tan, bleach blond hair and always a smile on her face.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father. Those left to Cherish her memory are her son Codey M. Shinabargar, her brother Richard A. "Rick" Green Jr., her partner of 12 years Danial G. Clancy, and her daughter in law Megan L. Wilkinson.
