1/1
Randee Bouchard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randee Sue Bouchard, 63, of Citrus Springs , Fl, passed away Tuesday, July 28th 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on May 24, 1957, In Gary, Indiana to her mother Carol M. Green and her father Richard A Green, Sr.
Randee went into nursing school and graduated becoming a full time Registered Nurse from 1976 until her retirement in 2004. She worked on the Trauma floor most of her career as well as the ICU. Her career and passion took her from working in Chicago all the way to moving and working in Florida while raising her only son Codey M. Shinabargar as a single mother.
Randee was a very caring and strong woman and mother. She loved the beach and the tropical atmosphere Florida had to offer and would often be seen with a great tan, bleach blond hair and always a smile on her face.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father. Those left to Cherish her memory are her son Codey M. Shinabargar, her brother Richard A. "Rick" Green Jr., her partner of 12 years Danial G. Clancy, and her daughter in law Megan L. Wilkinson.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved