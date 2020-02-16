Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Homer Cable. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church Lecanto , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Homer Cable, 85 of Lecanto, FL, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living, Lecanto, FL. He was born September 27, 1934, in Stoneham, MA to Laurence and Rebecca (Walther) Cable.

He was a proud Marine from 1952 to 1955 and saw combat in Korea. When he returned he enrolled in college to further his career.

He graduated from Wentworth Institute with an ABS degree in Industrial Engineering in 1960 and Northeastern University with a BS in Industrial Engineering in 1966. He worked many years as an engineer for Raytheon Corp.

His life always revolved around his church, his family and his work. He and his family moved to Florida in 1989. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church and was active in Central Florida Cursillo. He was a Son of the American Revolution.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lee (Dugas) Cable, of Lecanto, FL; two sons, David Cable of Tampa and Robert Cable of Hernando, FL; a daughter Mindy (Ray) Lewis of Summerfield, FL; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Huber of Zephyrhills, FL and Christa Cable of Artesia, NM; and 5 grandchildren, Shaun Cable, Kaitlyn Cable, Torin Cable, Taylor Lewis and Kendall Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Laurence, Norman and Philip; and his son Aaron Cable.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, Lecanto, FL on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Fero Funeral Home Beverly Hills is assisting the family with arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, please honor Ray Cable's memory by making a donation to UF Health Congenital Heart Center.

Gifts may be mailed to: US Health Office of Development, P.O. Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610. Please indicate on your gift that it is directed to UF health congenital Heart Center and that it is in Ray Cable's memory.

