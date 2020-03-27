|
|
Raymond Joseph Coady, 91, of Lecanto, FL passed away March 19, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on January 23, 1929 to James and Regina Coady in Brooklyn, NY. Raymond served his country under the direction of the US Army then moved on to become the Vice President of a bank. He moved to the area about 26, years ago from Parsippany, NJ and throughout his life was a member of the American Legion post 166 of Homosassa, FL, New Jersey Club, Beverly Hills Fishing Club, Hills Gang, Nature Coast Mixers Bowling League and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River.
Raymond was preceded in death by his brothers James and Gerard Coady and sisters Helen La Tour, Marguerite Carroll and Loretta Harris. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Denise Coady; children Raymond James Coady & Steven James Coady, Diane (Frank) Szkola, Patricia (Joseph) Russo, Susan (Edward) Ritz, Karen (John) Adkisson and Joan (Mark) Garcia; sister Regina Graham; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020