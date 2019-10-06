|
|
Raymond Cubero of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Vitas Hospice Healthcare. Raymond was 60 years old, born in Manhattan, NY on January 22, 1959 to Ernesto and Socorro Cubero. He is pre-deceased by his father Ernesto Cubero and stepson SGT Robert Surber, He proudly served his county as a member of the United States Army and has continued to be a proud supporter of the military, veterans, and local veteran groups in the community.
Raymond was a dedicated and accomplished handyman. He loved to work on old cars and to ride his motorcycle. He was a reliable and good man who loved his family and friends above all else.
Those left to mourn Raymond's passing include his loving companion of 28 years, Kerri Surber; daughter, Melody Cubero; stepdaughter, Jennifer Surber; three grandchildren: Raiden Robert, Elora Grace and Teagan Lyanna; his mother, Socorro; brother, Ernesto; and sister, JoAnne.
A celebration of Raymond's life is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Reverend Dr. Douglas Alexander of the New Church without Walls.
Friends are invited to join Raymond's family in visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019