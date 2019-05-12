Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Col. Raymond Darling


1920 - 2019 Obituary
Col. Raymond Darling Obituary
Our beloved Raymond left us on May 9th. Col. Darling was born in South Portland, ME on August 27th, 1920. Theodore Darling and Florence Lowe were his Mom and Dad. Ray was very proud to be a 28 year veteran of three wars, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
From four years old he lived at a foster farm in New Glouster, ME with
30 other boys. Often he remarked what a good experience that was. Before being drafted he was a prison guard at Rikers Island, NY.
The U.S. Army took him to England, Germany, Guam and Okinawa. Post military he earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of R.I. Opening group homes for retarded youth, mentoring students in schools, creating new programs through Rotary were all grooming for future leaders. Having a very positive attitude helped move his many successes right up to his 99th year of life.
Ray leaves his wife of 31 years, Jane Darling; cousin Judie Berry; Nieces Barbara Darling, Beth Voorhees, Randi Foote, Deborah Rand, Leslie Orne, Laurie Emblem and Tracy Goodrich; Nephews Jason, Michael and Theodore Darling; all from Maine and New York state.
A Memorial Service will be on May 17, 11:00 AM at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Donations can be made to Camp E-Nini Hassee, 7027 E Stagecoach Trail, Floral City, FL 34436, or to your .
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019
