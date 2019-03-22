Raymond F Schneider, 71, of Inverness, FL passed away on March 20, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. He was a US Army Veteran. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church Without Walls in Lecanto, FL on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00PM. Arrangements by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond F. Schneider.
McGan Cremation Service LLC
65 N Florida Avenue
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 419-7917
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019