Raymond G. Gaumont, II, 72, of Hernando, FL passed away December 18, 2019 under the loving care of his family.
He was born February 20, 1947 to Raymond and Ellen Gaumont in Biddeford, ME. After serving active duty with the U.S. Navy, Ray went on to serve with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Professionally, he spent his career with the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority (MWRA), and worked part-time with the Disney Store.
After retiring and moving to Hernando, FL, he followed his true calling ... working at Walt Disney World as a Friendship boat captain. In his spare time, he was a member of the Marine Corps League Post 819 and the Devil Dogs.
Throughout his life, Ray maintained a youthful energy and joy for life that came through in his love for all things Disney, any and all dogs, and the spirit of Christmas. Anyone who knew him, also knew what an amazing husband and father he was.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Gaumont; son Scott (Laura) Gaumont; niece Donna (Carl) Mascioli and their children: Justin, Kyle, Kaleigh, Nicole and Conner; niece Kim McAveeney and her children: Alex, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew, and Michael; Jennifer (Jay) Suntrup and their children: Henry and Nola Rae; close family friends William and Ami Tagye and their children: Rowan, Cooper and Harrison; and long-time friend and fellow Disney aficianado Kim (Greg) Heller and their daughter Sammi; and numerous other friends and family.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:30 AM, with a memorial service beginning at 11:30 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow with full military honors at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made in Ray's name to a charity that reflects his passions: (stjude.org), Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation (toysfortots.org), or Give Kids the World Village (gktw.org).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019