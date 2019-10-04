Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond James "Ray" Squitieri. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM Moose Lodge 221 S. Haid Terrace Lecanto , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond James Squitieri, "Ray" 77 yrs. old of Crystal River, Florida passed away on September 30, 2019. Raymond was born in New York to Frank and Eleanor Squitieri on June 23, 1942. Ray is survived by his Children, Tom Squitieri of Eustis Florida, Daphne Squitieri of Inverness Florida, and Tami Murphy of Beverly Hills Florida, His Sister Eleanor Espina of Tampa Florida, His Brother Kevin Squitieri of Tampa Florida, His Grandchildren Keith Squitieri, Brian Hom, Matthew Sutherland, and Vincent Ciaccio. He is preceded in death by his Father Frank Squitieri, Mother Eleanor Squitieri, Brother Lawrence Squitieri and Grandson Ryan Squitieri.

As per Ray's wishes he will be cremated with Brown's Funeral Home and Crematory of Lecanto handling this. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge at 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto, Florida 34461 on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 5pm to 9:30 pm. The celebration will start off with words of faith, encouragement and blessings of Ray's life by a friend and man of faith that recently touched our lives.

Ray moved to Florida after many years in New York as a well-known business co- owner. His partner and co-owner Barbara and he managed and worked "The Ledge" in Greenwood Lake N.Y. to be a successful and respected venue with award winning food and music.

Ray was a hard-working man as he demonstrated throughout his life. He always loved to keep busy with his many hobbies and "projects." He enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and doing his yard work. He always liked to decorate his landscape with different trees and plants. He also spent a lot of time working on customizing classic cars. He would go to car shows with his cars and won awards with the cars that he had put the work into restoring.

Ray has a passion for animals and displayed this love with the many

different and unusual pets he owned throughout his life. Ray always looked forward to planning and hosting huge family get togethers as this was his tradition. He was truly the Patriarch and inspiration for the family.

We have been truly blessed to have had him in our lives and he will be missed dearly but never forgotten.

