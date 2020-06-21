Raymond L. Stanage "Tree Man Ray", age 56, resident of Floral City, FL passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on June 15th, 2020.

Cremation with Care is arranged for Raymond, under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. The family is planning a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Ray and Dianne's home/property, where family and friends are welcome to attend and witness a scattering in honor of Ray's memory and life.

