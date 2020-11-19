Deacon Raymond Langley, Sr., 79, of Floral City, transitioned to his eternal home on November 12, 2020.

He is survived by a loving wife, Patty Langley; 9 Children, Janie Collins, Margaret Langley (Ricky), Raymond Langley, Jr.(Debra), John Langley (Tammy), Richard Langley(Sandra), Joshua Langley, Stevanta Langley, Stefon Langley, and Savier Langley. he also leaves 28 adoring grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Deacon Langley Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 21, 2020, 11am at Calvary Chapel of Inverness, 960 South US 41, Inverness, Florida. Viewing will be held one hour prior to celebration of life. Interment will follow in the Floral City Community Cemetery.

Services are under the Professional Care of:

Carnegie Funeral Home

(217 SE 4th Ave.)

Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857

"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"

