Raymond Louis Froelich, 83, of Homosassa, Florida passed away September 22, 2020. Mr. Froelich was born June 1, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Anna Froelich.

Growing up in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Raymond had served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and also earned his Master's Degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

He also was an Engineer for Westinghouse at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in which worked exclusively on the design and development of nuclear power for the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Froelich enjoyed to travel, photography, and classical music.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Arlene Virginia Froelich of Homosassa, one daughter, Jennifer Froelich Hall of Sterling, Virginia, three sister in laws, and two brother in laws.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.



