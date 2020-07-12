1/1
Raymond O. Pletz
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Raymond O. Pletz, 88, of Hernando, was lifted to Heaven by an Angel from God, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home, while under the loving care of his companion, Robert. Ray was born in Villa Park, Illinois on September 15, 1931 to the late John G. and Aida (Phillips) Pletz. He and Robert came to Citrus County in 1994 from Largo, FL. Ray was the manager of the St. Vincent du Paul Food Center in St. Petersburg, FL, prior to his retirement. Ray enjoyed fishing, gardening and performing Karaoke. He was the most caring, loving, kind and giving person. Ray was a very outgoing person who loved making new friends. Forty-two years ago, Bob asked God for someone who would love him and that he could love, and along came Ray! They have both felt blessed with love and happiness since.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving companion of 42 years, Robert "Bob" L. Smith and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ray's life will be conducted on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, with Fr. Robert Swick, officiating. His urn will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
