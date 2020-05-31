Mr. Raymond P Haack , age 79 of Homosassa, Florida, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Inverness, FL. He was born May 15, 1941 in Detroit, MI,the son of Raymond and Barbara (Deering) Haack. Mr. Haack was a Navy veteran. He was a Master Welder. Mr. Haack was a member of the United States LLST Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Debra Haack of Homosassa, FL, son, Stephen Haack, stepson's, Alex Earle,and Jeff Earle, daughter, Tricia Haack, grandchildren, Christian Haack, Christel Haack, Michael Haack.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.