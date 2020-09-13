1/1
Raymond Philip Boucher
1933 - 2020
Raymond Philip Boucher of Beverly Hills, FL passed away September 3, 2020 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, FL at the age of 87. Raymond was born in Attleboro, MA on February 21, 1933 to the late Armand and Florence (Davignon) Boucher.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.
Following his military service, Raymond went to work for the Foxboro Company as an Electronic Technician where he was employed for 30 years.
On July 28, 1956 he married Jacqueline (Lemire) with whom he shared 64 years of loving marriage. Raymond and Jacqueline made Florida their home 30 years ago after relocating from Attleboro, MA.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, boating and watching golf on television. Raymond was also an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking meals for his family.
In addition to his wife Jacqueline, those left to mourn Raymond's passing include his son, Thomas Boucher and his fiancée Kathy Hanley of Norfolk, MA; daughters: Linda Boucher-Laliberte of Chepachet, RI, Holly Moore and her husband Scott of Lincoln, CA, Brooke Boucher of Sacramento, CA; daughter in law, Cheryl Perry Boucher; brothers: Armand Boucher, Roger Boucher, Richard Boucher, Robert Boucher; sister, Rita Fyfe; grandchildren: Richelle, Jaclyn, Emily, Elizabeth, Christopher, Danielle; and great granddaughter, Audrey.
Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Michael Boucher in 2018.
A Requiem Eucharist will be offered at Saint Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness at a later date. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 7, 2020
In loving memory of our dear Uncle Ray.
In loving memory of our dear Uncle Ray: My mother Olivia, my brother David, and I extend our deepest sympathies to our dear Aunt Jackie and our cousins, as well as to the extended Boucher family who are experiencing this great loss of this amazing man. As we say goodbye, we also celebrate his life and legacy with you all. Sincerely, Angela Lemire
Angela Lemire
Family
