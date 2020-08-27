1/1
Raymond R. Pateracki
1944 - 2020
Raymond Robert Pateracki, 76 of Beverly Hills, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice.
He was born on August 16, 1944 to Ray and Madeline Pateracki in Levittown, New York. Ray served proudly with the United States Army Special Forces from 1965-1968 during the Vietnam War. Ray came to Citrus County Florida in 1972 and was the owner of The Greenery Nursery in Beverly Hills for more than 30 years.
Ray was preceded in death by his lovely wife of over 50 years, Katie. They are together again. Survivors include his son Raymond Kenneth Pateracki and wife Eugenia (Stokes) of Floral City. Sister Madeline Becker and Husband Steve of Beverly Hills. Brother Alan Pateracki and his wife Fern of Rockaway, New York. Two Grandchildren, Senior Airman Raymond Mason Pateracki and his wife Alondra (Valenzuela) of Las Vegas, Nevada who is currently serving in the United States Airforce. Madison Pateracki and her Partner Chandler Beach of Bell, Florida.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to HPH Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fero Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
