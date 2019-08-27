|
Raymond Thomas Collins (Mixie), 88, of Inverness Florida, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Ray was born on March 7, 1931 in Turners Falls, MA, to the late John and Lillian V. (Maddern) Collins. His father emigrated from County Galway, Ireland and he was proud of his Irish heritage. Ray graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Navy for four years during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Air Medal for multiple hazardous missions, as a crew member of a PB4Y2 patrol bomber.
After his discharge, Ray used the GI Bill to attend the Universities of Massachusetts and Delaware, which culminated in earning him a Masters Degree in Entomology. Upon graduation he joined the US Agency for International Development. He was stationed in Hue and Danang, South Vietnam and worked in the Malaria Eradication Program. Ray was later transferred to the Federal Communicable Disease Center (CDC) in Atlanta, GA and continued working in Vietnam until he was transferred to the Philippine Malaria Program. He served there until 1972. Ray set up and routinely monitored several Research Villages for over 10 years while working for the US Government in Vietnam and the Philippines, and later under the UN World Health Organization (WHO).
Ray and Bernardita retired to Inverness Florida, where he was active in the local Barbershop quartet. He was an active member of the Moose club, and served on the Cambridge POA as president and later as Treasurer. He and his wife Bernardita hosted many parties especially St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Ray and Bernardita (Bernie) were married on the fourth of July, 1972, in a Muslim Ceremony in Indonesia and on the following day, at the same location, by Father Saplala, a Catholic Priest.
Left to cherish Ray's memory are: his wife of 47 years, Bernardita Collins, nieces and nephews including: Gary Collins (Mary Ann), John Collins, Kevin Collins (Charlene), Karen Collins (Jon), Lori Pulaski (John). He also leaves many extended family members in the United States and the Philippines. He leaves many friends. He was preceded in death by his parent's John and Lillian, his brother, John, and his first wife, May.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial offered Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Fr. Erwin Belgica, Celebrant. Committal services will follow at 12:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors being rendered by V.F.W. Post 4337. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Ray's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019