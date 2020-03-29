Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Raymond W. Boudreau


1931 - 2020
Raymond W. Boudreau Obituary
Raymond W. Boudreau, Hernando, FL passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Hernando Pasco Hospice Unit in Lecanto at the age of 88. He was born to the late George and Eva (Lapre) Boudreau on May 3, 1931 at Hartford, CT, where he lived until he moved to Citrus Hills, FL in 2001. Ray retired from the pharmaceutical industry after 40+ years of work and owning/operating his own pharmacies. He was a Medical technician during the Korean War who honorably served our great country as a member of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan, of 56 years, who passed away in August of 2015; his daughter, Laurie Liberator; and his brother, Roland Boudreau.
Ray was an avid golfer and a long term proud member of the "BGA"- Bad Golf Golfers Association, while also working as a Golf Ranger. He was known by all as a kind, warm hearted person who enjoyed friends and family.
He is survived by his two sons, Steven (Carolyn) Boudreau of Irvine, CA and William Boudreau of Homosassa, FL; his daughter, Karen (Robert) Geckler of Lehigh Acres, FL; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Raymond was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Private cremation care, with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
