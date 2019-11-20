|
Rettalee Simon, of Floral City, FL passed away at Arbor Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation on November 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Rettalee was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 27, 1928 to the late George and Opal (Elliott) James. She was married to her loving husband Roy Simon, Jr. for 59 years until his passing on October 25, 2008. Rettalee and Roy made Citrus County their home in 1985 after relocating from Whispering Pines, NC. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, golfing and clog dancing.
Those left to mourn Rettalee's passing include her son, Christopher David Simon of Floral City, FL; daughters: Michelle Kearney (Timothy) of Epping, NH, Carissa Simon Baker (Tom) of Citrus Hills, FL, Candace David Barnhart (Barry) of Pelham, AL; her brother, Charles Edward James (Vi) of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Stern (Bill) of Citrus Hills, FL; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one niece and one nephew.
Cremation care by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019