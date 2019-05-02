Ricardo Cruz Gatchalian, M.D. Inverness, Florida formerly of Parma, Ohio, passed away on April 28, 2019 (Divine Mercy Sunday). He was born on March 27,1933, to Pascual, Sr. and Iluminada C. Gatchalian.

After completing his medical degree from University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, Ricardo immigrated to the United States in 1956 to continue his medical training and residency. At a chance introduction by a classmate (and now brother-in-law), he met Teresita C. Juguilon, M.D. They were married in December 1961. They resided in Cleveland, Ohio to fulfill residency training at Deaconess Hospital of Cleveland.

They returned to the Philippines for a required 2-year stay before becoming permanent U.S. residents. He was accepted as a staff physician at the Cleveland Veterans Administration/Brecksville division. He enjoyed a lifetime of service with the V.A. retiring in 1992 after having a triple coronary bypass. Ricardo and Teresita relocated to Inverness, Florida in 1998 after her retirement.

Ricardo was preceded in death by his parents Pascual Sr. and Iluminada C. Gatchalian; four brothers, Pascual Jr., Leonardo, Edgardo, and Alfredo. And survived by youngest sibling, Teresita Gatchalian Zamora.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresita and four children: Eric, Marissa Maslar (Mark), Michael and Maribeth Gatchalian (John Mooney) and grandchildren, Bayley Kuhlman-Gatchalian, Liam Mooney and Kieran Mooney.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Fero Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5955 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465. Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Scholastica Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, Florida 34461.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all family, friends, colleagues and neighbors for their kindness, friendship and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the . in honor of Ricardo. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary