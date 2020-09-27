Richard A. Altig, of Floral City, FL, went to join his soulmate, Edith on September 20, 2020.

Richard was born in Des Moines, IA on December 14, 1931. He grew up in Mason City, IL. He attended a four year training school at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. After the army, he attended Pacific States University in Los Angeles, CA while working at Northrop Aircraft. In 1957 he started his 30 year career as an Electronic Engineer at Sangamo Electric Company in Illinois, and later in Maryland where his son and daughter still live. Following his retirement he spent many years in the antique business until retiring to Floral City, FL in 2010.

He was married to Constance P. (Arnett) Altig from 1952 to 1995. He was then married to Edith A. (Bain) Altig from 1996 to 2017.

He was a member of the Citrus County Amateur Radio Club, the Citrus County Shooting Club, and New Hope United Methodist Church of Floral City.

Richard is survived by his son: James (Beverly) of Marco Island, FL; daughter: Katerina Altig of Odenton, MD; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store