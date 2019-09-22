Richard A. Edinger

Service Information
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
34450
(352)-726-8323
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard A. Edinger, 85 of Floral City, passed away September 15, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. He served our country honorably in the US Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant and drum major. Graveside committal services with honors will be conducted on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, from the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Military Honors will be provided by the Marine Corps Detachment #819. Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.