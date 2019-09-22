Richard A. Edinger, 85 of Floral City, passed away September 15, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. He served our country honorably in the US Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant and drum major. Graveside committal services with honors will be conducted on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, from the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Military Honors will be provided by the Marine Corps Detachment #819. Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019