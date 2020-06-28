Richard A. Schneider of Citrus Springs Florida died on June 25, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born November 11, 1957 and was the son of the late John Schneider and Carol (Schroeder) Schneider. A Service of Remembrance will be held on July 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Mr. Schneider was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, along with playing guitar and spending time with family.
He was a graduate from Thomas S. Wootten High School in Rockville Maryland. Following graduation, he Served in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman and was honorably discharged. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida.
He met the love of his life Karen in 1980. Survivors are his loving wife of 40 years Karen of Citrus Springs FL, son Lamont Schneider of Cairo GA, daughters Charity Thomas of Hudson FL, and Dawn Barker of Cairo, GA, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, his brother's Doug (Patti) Schneider of Spring Hill FL, and Mike (Karen) Schneider of Kellogg IA.
The family requests that in Lieu of Flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice or a favorite Veterans Charity.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
He was a graduate from Thomas S. Wootten High School in Rockville Maryland. Following graduation, he Served in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman and was honorably discharged. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida.
He met the love of his life Karen in 1980. Survivors are his loving wife of 40 years Karen of Citrus Springs FL, son Lamont Schneider of Cairo GA, daughters Charity Thomas of Hudson FL, and Dawn Barker of Cairo, GA, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, his brother's Doug (Patti) Schneider of Spring Hill FL, and Mike (Karen) Schneider of Kellogg IA.
The family requests that in Lieu of Flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice or a favorite Veterans Charity.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.