Richard Alan "Dick" Krall
1929 - 2020
Richard Alan Krall (Dick) 12/15/29- 9/25/20.
Dick was born in N.Y.C., the middle son of Carl and Alice (Neilson) Krall.
By the 1930's the family moved to upstate New York. Dick graduated from Schoharie Central School, worked briefly for General Electric and then joined the Navy. After schooling he was assigned to the USS Telfair (APA). He served in Korea during that war.
After discharge he attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. He graduated with a Fine Arts Degree and started his career in advertising agencies in New York City. He later had his own art studio in Syracuse, NY. Eventually he was brought to Orlando by Martin Marietta Corporation where he worked as a Graphic Designer until he resigned. At that point in his life he wanted to pursue his long time art interest in watercolors. He was proud to have been accepted into the Florida Watercolor Society as a signature member. He moved to Inverness and joined the Citrus Watercolor Society.
Dick is survived by his wife Linda and two children, Andrew Krall and Lisa Gray. He has five grandchildren: Andrea Krall, Jesse Krall, Gilbert Weede, Dalton Sturgess and Cori Gray. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jaimie Weede. He will be missed by all of us but at his request, there will be no formal ceremonies.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
