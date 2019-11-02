Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Beloved husband and father, Richard Brown, 65, of Inverness, went home to be with the Lord after a long fight with cancer on October 31, 2019. He was born in Merced, California and moved to Inverness at the age of 12. He graduated from Citrus High School ('72) and received Associates Degrees in Criminal Justice and Business from Central Florida Community College. He worked for the City of Inverness Police Department until 1978 when he went to work at Brown's Chrysler Dodge Plymouth and enjoyed working for Crystal Motor Car Company after selling until present. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Inverness.
Richard is survived by his wife of 41 years, Chrissie Cappola Brown; his son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Dayton Brown, Chattanooga, TN; his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Sam McLain, Inverness, FL; 3 Sisters: Beverly Davis and husband, Tom of Inverness, Patty Compton and husband Mitch of Murfreesboro, TN, and Diane Shuler and husband Perry of Bryson City, NC; 3 grandchildren: Hannah, Caleb, and Linley. They will miss their tractor rides, playing in the sprinkler, and watching their favorite shows with him. Those who will also miss him are extended family, friends, and many young adults whose lives he impacted with his milkshakes and nuggets of wisdom. Richard also had several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newman and Kathryn (McMurry) Brown.
Richard's Celebration of Life Service will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Kell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623 – 3827. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
